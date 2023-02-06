HS India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 54.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 20.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.