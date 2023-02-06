English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Live: Closing Bell
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HS India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HS India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore in December 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 5.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 54.76% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 down 20.67% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2021.

    HS India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.295.845.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.295.845.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.400.390.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.041.121.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-0.16-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.190.88
    Depreciation0.280.280.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.672.292.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.740.731.12
    Other Income0.170.110.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.910.831.24
    Interest0.490.480.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.410.360.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.410.360.80
    Tax0.040.19-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.170.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.170.82
    Equity Share Capital16.2416.2416.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.100.51
    Diluted EPS0.230.100.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.100.51
    Diluted EPS0.230.100.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited