HPL Electric & Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.93 crore, up 6.1% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.93 crore in March 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 305.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.30 crore in March 2022 up 1.25% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 58.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and 7.92% over the last 12 months.

HPL Electric & Power
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.93 273.26 305.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.93 273.26 305.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 212.06 166.73 173.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.20 11.38 21.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.37 32.21 37.01
Depreciation 10.82 11.13 10.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.25 29.47 33.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.21 22.34 29.06
Other Income 0.26 0.96 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.48 23.30 30.09
Interest 16.24 16.15 15.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.24 7.15 14.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.24 7.15 14.95
Tax 1.59 -0.12 2.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.64 7.27 12.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.64 7.27 12.25
Equity Share Capital 64.30 64.30 64.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.13 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.13 1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.97 1.13 1.90
Diluted EPS 1.97 1.13 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 01:45 pm
