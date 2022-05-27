HPL Electric & Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.93 crore, up 6.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 323.93 crore in March 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 305.29 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.30 crore in March 2022 up 1.25% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2021.
HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 58.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and 7.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|323.93
|273.26
|305.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|323.93
|273.26
|305.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|212.06
|166.73
|173.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.20
|11.38
|21.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.37
|32.21
|37.01
|Depreciation
|10.82
|11.13
|10.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.25
|29.47
|33.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.21
|22.34
|29.06
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.96
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.48
|23.30
|30.09
|Interest
|16.24
|16.15
|15.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|14.24
|7.15
|14.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|14.24
|7.15
|14.95
|Tax
|1.59
|-0.12
|2.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.64
|7.27
|12.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.64
|7.27
|12.25
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.13
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|1.13
|1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.97
|1.13
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|1.97
|1.13
|1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited