HPL Electric & Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.93 crore, up 6.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.93 crore in March 2022 up 6.1% from Rs. 305.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2022 up 3.25% from Rs. 12.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.30 crore in March 2022 up 1.25% from Rs. 40.79 crore in March 2021.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 58.60 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.93% returns over the last 6 months and 7.92% over the last 12 months.