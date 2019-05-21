HPL Electric & Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore, up 7.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore in March 2019 up 7.64% from Rs. 304.47 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.53 crore in March 2019 up 97.07% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in March 2019 up 36.57% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2018.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2018.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 56.55 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.90% returns over the last 6 months and -46.78% over the last 12 months.