HPL Electric & Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore, up 7.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 327.72 crore in March 2019 up 7.64% from Rs. 304.47 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.53 crore in March 2019 up 97.07% from Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in March 2019 up 36.57% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2018.
HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2018.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 56.55 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.90% returns over the last 6 months and -46.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|327.72
|246.38
|304.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|327.72
|246.38
|304.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|196.43
|185.79
|206.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|15.74
|-25.22
|11.67
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.92
|33.38
|32.92
|Depreciation
|8.04
|7.81
|5.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.14
|23.99
|27.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|28.45
|20.63
|21.43
|Other Income
|1.19
|0.88
|0.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.64
|21.51
|22.37
|Interest
|12.08
|14.26
|12.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|17.56
|7.25
|10.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|17.56
|7.25
|10.32
|Tax
|6.03
|2.40
|4.47
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.53
|4.84
|5.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.53
|4.84
|5.85
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.75
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.75
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.75
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.75
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited