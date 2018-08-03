HPL Electric & standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 256.10 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 256.10 304.47 210.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 256.10 304.47 210.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 206.63 206.13 155.45 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -33.60 11.67 -15.84 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.85 32.92 24.51 Depreciation 6.51 5.22 5.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 25.52 27.10 26.16 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.19 21.43 15.02 Other Income 1.00 0.94 0.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.19 22.37 15.94 Interest 12.29 12.04 10.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.90 10.32 5.41 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.90 10.32 5.41 Tax 1.58 4.47 1.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.32 5.85 3.91 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.32 5.85 3.91 Equity Share Capital 64.30 64.30 64.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.67 0.91 0.61 Diluted EPS 0.67 0.91 0.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- 0.91 0.61 Diluted EPS -- 0.91 0.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited