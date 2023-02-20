 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HPL Electric & Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore, up 4.97% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore in December 2022 up 4.97% from Rs. 273.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2022 down 22.99% from Rs. 7.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.04 crore in December 2022 down 1.13% from Rs. 34.43 crore in December 2021.
HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2021. HPL Electric & shares closed at 85.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.48% returns over the last 6 months and 23.86% over the last 12 months.
HPL Electric & Power
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations286.84291.28273.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations286.84291.28273.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials200.26184.24166.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.7310.1611.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.9934.2232.21
Depreciation7.499.3811.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.7727.4129.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0725.8722.34
Other Income0.480.600.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5526.4723.30
Interest17.9417.4616.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.629.017.15
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.629.017.15
Tax3.023.16-0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.605.867.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.605.867.27
Equity Share Capital64.3064.3064.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.870.911.13
Diluted EPS0.870.911.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.870.911.13
Diluted EPS0.870.911.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

