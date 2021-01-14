HPL Electric & Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 231.83 crore, up 0.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.83 crore in December 2020 up 0.85% from Rs. 229.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2020 up 54.16% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.60 crore in December 2020 up 10.55% from Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2019.

HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 44.75 on January 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.62% returns over the last 6 months and 1.94% over the last 12 months.