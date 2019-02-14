HPL Electric & Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 246.38 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 246.38 crore in December 2018 down 5.66% from Rs. 261.16 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2018 down 31.66% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.32 crore in December 2018 up 8.39% from Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2017.
HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2017.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 49.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.75% returns over the last 6 months and -66.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|246.38
|272.39
|261.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|246.38
|272.39
|261.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|185.79
|155.27
|204.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-25.22
|29.95
|-31.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.38
|33.54
|33.67
|Depreciation
|7.81
|7.51
|5.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.99
|24.90
|28.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.63
|21.21
|20.65
|Other Income
|0.88
|0.91
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.51
|22.13
|21.66
|Interest
|14.26
|14.12
|12.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.25
|8.00
|9.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.25
|8.00
|9.38
|Tax
|2.40
|2.31
|2.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.84
|5.69
|7.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.84
|5.69
|7.09
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|1.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|1.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.75
|0.89
|1.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited