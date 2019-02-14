HPL Electric & Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 246.38 crore, down 5.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.38 crore in December 2018 down 5.66% from Rs. 261.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2018 down 31.66% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.32 crore in December 2018 up 8.39% from Rs. 27.05 crore in December 2017.

HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2017.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 49.65 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.75% returns over the last 6 months and -66.38% over the last 12 months.