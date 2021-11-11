HPL Electric & Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.79 crore, up 23.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.79 crore in September 2021 up 23.21% from Rs. 227.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021 down 170.86% from Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.53 crore in September 2021 down 3.79% from Rs. 34.85 crore in September 2020.

HPL Electric & EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2020.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 70.20 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 44.44% returns over the last 6 months and 152.52% over the last 12 months.