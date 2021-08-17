HPL Electric & Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.98 crore, up 34.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.98 crore in June 2021 up 34.11% from Rs. 96.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2021 down 2.22% from Rs. 19.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.22 crore in June 2021 up 44.4% from Rs. 7.77 crore in June 2020.

HPL Electric & shares closed at 67.60 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 78.84% returns over the last 6 months and 94.81% over the last 12 months.