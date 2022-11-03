 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 87,600.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,172.14 crore in September 2022 down 212.93% from Rs. 1,923.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,217.36 crore in September 2022 down 135.15% from Rs. 3,462.97 crore in September 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108,056.24 114,079.76 87,600.38
Other Operating Income 361.02 374.95 --
Total Income From Operations 108,417.26 114,454.71 87,600.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31,256.28 33,706.71 12,051.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 71,220.28 88,755.69 65,216.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,074.36 -1,114.23 -1,454.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 739.46 706.00 782.84
Depreciation 1,080.90 1,094.46 947.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,624.75 4,895.10 7,990.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,578.77 -13,589.02 2,066.29
Other Income 280.51 339.71 449.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,298.26 -13,249.31 2,515.70
Interest 594.96 332.66 154.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,893.22 -13,581.97 2,361.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,893.22 -13,581.97 2,361.24
Tax -721.08 -3,385.03 437.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,172.14 -10,196.94 1,923.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,172.14 -10,196.94 1,923.51
Equity Share Capital 1,418.55 1,418.55 1,418.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.32 -71.88 13.56
Diluted EPS -15.32 -71.88 13.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -15.32 -71.88 13.56
Diluted EPS -15.32 -71.88 13.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm
