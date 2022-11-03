HPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 87,600.38 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,172.14 crore in September 2022 down 212.93% from Rs. 1,923.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,217.36 crore in September 2022 down 135.15% from Rs. 3,462.97 crore in September 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.