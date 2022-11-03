English
    HPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 87,600.38 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,172.14 crore in September 2022 down 212.93% from Rs. 1,923.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,217.36 crore in September 2022 down 135.15% from Rs. 3,462.97 crore in September 2021.

    HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations108,056.24114,079.7687,600.38
    Other Operating Income361.02374.95--
    Total Income From Operations108,417.26114,454.7187,600.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31,256.2833,706.7112,051.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods71,220.2888,755.6965,216.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2,074.36-1,114.23-1,454.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost739.46706.00782.84
    Depreciation1,080.901,094.46947.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,624.754,895.107,990.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,578.77-13,589.022,066.29
    Other Income280.51339.71449.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2,298.26-13,249.312,515.70
    Interest594.96332.66154.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2,893.22-13,581.972,361.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2,893.22-13,581.972,361.24
    Tax-721.08-3,385.03437.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2,172.14-10,196.941,923.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2,172.14-10,196.941,923.51
    Equity Share Capital1,418.551,418.551,418.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.32-71.8813.56
    Diluted EPS-15.32-71.8813.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.32-71.8813.56
    Diluted EPS-15.32-71.8813.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm