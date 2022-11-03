HPCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore, up 23.76% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 108,417.26 crore in September 2022 up 23.76% from Rs. 87,600.38 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,172.14 crore in September 2022 down 212.93% from Rs. 1,923.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,217.36 crore in September 2022 down 135.15% from Rs. 3,462.97 crore in September 2021.
HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|108,056.24
|114,079.76
|87,600.38
|Other Operating Income
|361.02
|374.95
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|108,417.26
|114,454.71
|87,600.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31,256.28
|33,706.71
|12,051.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|71,220.28
|88,755.69
|65,216.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2,074.36
|-1,114.23
|-1,454.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|739.46
|706.00
|782.84
|Depreciation
|1,080.90
|1,094.46
|947.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,624.75
|4,895.10
|7,990.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,578.77
|-13,589.02
|2,066.29
|Other Income
|280.51
|339.71
|449.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2,298.26
|-13,249.31
|2,515.70
|Interest
|594.96
|332.66
|154.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,893.22
|-13,581.97
|2,361.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,893.22
|-13,581.97
|2,361.24
|Tax
|-721.08
|-3,385.03
|437.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,172.14
|-10,196.94
|1,923.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,172.14
|-10,196.94
|1,923.51
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.32
|-71.88
|13.56
|Diluted EPS
|-15.32
|-71.88
|13.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.32
|-71.88
|13.56
|Diluted EPS
|-15.32
|-71.88
|13.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
