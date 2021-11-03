HPCL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87,600.38 crore, up 69.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87,600.38 crore in September 2021 up 69.2% from Rs. 51,773.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,923.51 crore in September 2021 down 22.36% from Rs. 2,477.45 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,462.97 crore in September 2021 down 21.66% from Rs. 4,420.67 crore in September 2020.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.56 in September 2021 from Rs. 16.26 in September 2020.

HPCL shares closed at 303.45 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.66% returns over the last 6 months and 62.01% over the last 12 months.