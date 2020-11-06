172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hpcl-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-51773-31-crore-down-14-94-y-o-y-6075401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HPCL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51,773.31 crore, down 14.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 51,773.31 crore in September 2020 down 14.94% from Rs. 60,863.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,477.45 crore in September 2020 up 135.43% from Rs. 1,052.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,420.67 crore in September 2020 up 62.84% from Rs. 2,714.67 crore in September 2019.

HPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.26 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.91 in September 2019.

HPCL shares closed at 205.25 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.36% returns over the last 6 months and -34.32% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations51,511.0737,498.2360,572.78
Other Operating Income262.24222.64290.53
Total Income From Operations51,773.3137,720.8760,863.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10,356.836,801.2815,679.84
Purchase of Traded Goods36,067.8922,898.0240,722.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,301.43230.31-1,776.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,005.28864.33775.83
Depreciation868.29866.13812.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,040.842,573.293,142.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,735.613,487.511,506.84
Other Income816.77562.58395.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,552.384,050.091,902.58
Interest260.38321.68285.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,292.003,728.411,616.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,292.003,728.411,616.97
Tax814.55914.58564.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,477.452,813.831,052.31
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,477.452,813.831,052.31
Equity Share Capital1,523.821,523.821,523.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.2618.476.91
Diluted EPS16.2618.476.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.2618.476.91
Diluted EPS16.2618.476.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #HPCL #Refineries #Results

