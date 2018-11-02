HPCL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 67,517.97 crore, up 42.08% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 67,517.97 crore in September 2018 up 42.08% from Rs. 47,522.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,091.98 crore in September 2018 down 37.05% from Rs. 1,734.74 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,535.36 crore in September 2018 down 25.97% from Rs. 3,424.95 crore in September 2017.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.17 in September 2018 from Rs. 11.38 in September 2017.

HPCL shares closed at 229.50 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and -48.23% over the last 12 months.