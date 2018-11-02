HPCL Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 67,517.97 crore, up 42.08% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67,206.92
|67,331.52
|47,339.55
|Other Operating Income
|311.05
|297.33
|183.03
|Total Income From Operations
|67,517.97
|67,628.85
|47,522.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19,121.52
|16,351.40
|11,062.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|43,667.22
|45,674.95
|31,866.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,848.78
|-1,934.22
|-1,496.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|689.11
|735.34
|708.12
|Depreciation
|738.45
|706.40
|680.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,766.95
|3,610.73
|2,475.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,383.50
|2,484.25
|2,225.18
|Other Income
|413.41
|305.59
|519.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,796.91
|2,789.84
|2,744.54
|Interest
|200.69
|190.88
|156.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,596.22
|2,598.96
|2,588.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,596.22
|2,598.96
|2,588.20
|Tax
|504.24
|879.75
|853.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,091.98
|1,719.21
|1,734.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,091.98
|1,719.21
|1,734.74
|Equity Share Capital
|1,523.82
|1,523.82
|1,523.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.17
|11.28
|11.38
|Diluted EPS
|7.17
|11.28
|11.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.17
|11.28
|11.38
|Diluted EPS
|7.17
|11.28
|11.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited