HPCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97,572.74 crore, up 30.37% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97,226.51
|96,260.20
|74,544.62
|Other Operating Income
|346.23
|342.17
|298.80
|Total Income From Operations
|97,572.74
|96,602.37
|74,843.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26,295.17
|20,355.95
|13,899.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|66,541.61
|69,884.42
|54,844.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,695.50
|386.74
|-3,576.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|741.62
|622.05
|435.19
|Depreciation
|1,083.24
|1,024.68
|937.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,591.21
|3,482.49
|4,574.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,015.39
|846.04
|3,729.20
|Other Income
|1,597.87
|550.40
|544.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,613.26
|1,396.44
|4,273.77
|Interest
|328.31
|235.78
|205.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,284.95
|1,160.66
|4,068.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,284.95
|1,160.66
|4,068.51
|Tax
|489.69
|291.80
|1,050.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,795.26
|868.86
|3,017.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,795.26
|868.86
|3,017.96
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,452.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.66
|6.12
|20.43
|Diluted EPS
|12.66
|6.12
|20.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.66
|6.12
|20.43
|Diluted EPS
|12.66
|6.12
|20.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited