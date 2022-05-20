HPCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97,572.74 crore, up 30.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97,572.74 crore in March 2022 up 30.37% from Rs. 74,843.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,795.26 crore in March 2022 down 40.51% from Rs. 3,017.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,696.50 crore in March 2022 down 29.06% from Rs. 5,210.95 crore in March 2021.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.43 in March 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 238.70 on May 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.70% returns over the last 6 months and -12.45% over the last 12 months.