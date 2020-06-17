HPCL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66,154.93 crore, down 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66,154.93 crore in March 2020 down 2.62% from Rs. 67,938.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.80 crore in March 2020 down 99.1% from Rs. 2,969.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 282.51 crore in March 2020 down 104.97% from Rs. 5,688.73 crore in March 2019.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 19.49 in March 2019.

HPCL shares closed at 209.80 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.36% returns over the last 6 months and -28.77% over the last 12 months.