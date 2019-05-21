HPCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67,938.13 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67,938.13 crore in March 2019 up 11.72% from Rs. 60,810.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,969.92 crore in March 2019 up 69.91% from Rs. 1,747.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,688.73 crore in March 2019 up 74.22% from Rs. 3,265.30 crore in March 2018.

HPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 19.49 in March 2019 from Rs. 11.47 in March 2018.

HPCL shares closed at 293.50 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.66% returns over the last 6 months and -6.19% over the last 12 months.