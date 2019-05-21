HPCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67,938.13 crore, up 11.72% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|67,628.63
|71,813.85
|60,519.94
|Other Operating Income
|309.50
|297.97
|290.13
|Total Income From Operations
|67,938.13
|72,111.82
|60,810.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15,764.89
|18,371.98
|14,898.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46,274.19
|44,857.66
|39,795.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3,417.70
|5,034.18
|-939.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|731.01
|783.02
|782.09
|Depreciation
|828.45
|739.31
|725.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,419.52
|2,101.78
|3,351.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,337.77
|223.89
|2,197.27
|Other Income
|522.51
|393.68
|342.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,860.28
|617.57
|2,539.93
|Interest
|187.18
|147.19
|177.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,673.10
|470.38
|2,362.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,673.10
|470.38
|2,362.37
|Tax
|1,703.18
|222.83
|614.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,969.92
|247.55
|1,747.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,969.92
|247.55
|1,747.89
|Equity Share Capital
|1,523.82
|1,523.82
|1,523.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.49
|1.62
|11.47
|Diluted EPS
|19.49
|1.62
|11.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.49
|1.62
|11.47
|Diluted EPS
|19.49
|1.62
|11.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited