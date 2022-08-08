 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HPCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,454.71 crore, up 57.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 114,454.71 crore in June 2022 up 57.99% from Rs. 72,443.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10,196.94 crore in June 2022 down 668.07% from Rs. 1,795.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12,154.85 crore in June 2022 down 440.95% from Rs. 3,564.95 crore in June 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 250.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -7.92% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114,079.76 97,226.51 72,166.39
Other Operating Income 374.95 346.23 276.98
Total Income From Operations 114,454.71 97,572.74 72,443.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33,706.71 26,295.17 9,495.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 88,755.69 66,541.61 52,804.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1,114.23 -2,695.50 3,133.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 706.00 741.62 835.94
Depreciation 1,094.46 1,083.24 913.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,895.10 4,591.21 2,981.18
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13,589.02 1,015.39 2,279.03
Other Income 339.71 1,597.87 372.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13,249.31 2,613.26 2,651.03
Interest 332.66 328.31 254.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13,581.97 2,284.95 2,396.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13,581.97 2,284.95 2,396.85
Tax -3,385.03 489.69 601.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10,196.94 1,795.26 1,795.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10,196.94 1,795.26 1,795.00
Equity Share Capital 1,418.55 1,418.55 1,418.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -71.88 12.66 12.60
Diluted EPS -71.88 12.66 12.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -71.88 12.66 12.60
Diluted EPS -71.88 12.66 12.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #HPCL #Refineries #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.