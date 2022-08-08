HPCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,454.71 crore, up 57.99% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114,079.76
|97,226.51
|72,166.39
|Other Operating Income
|374.95
|346.23
|276.98
|Total Income From Operations
|114,454.71
|97,572.74
|72,443.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33,706.71
|26,295.17
|9,495.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|88,755.69
|66,541.61
|52,804.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,114.23
|-2,695.50
|3,133.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|706.00
|741.62
|835.94
|Depreciation
|1,094.46
|1,083.24
|913.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,895.10
|4,591.21
|2,981.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13,589.02
|1,015.39
|2,279.03
|Other Income
|339.71
|1,597.87
|372.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13,249.31
|2,613.26
|2,651.03
|Interest
|332.66
|328.31
|254.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13,581.97
|2,284.95
|2,396.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13,581.97
|2,284.95
|2,396.85
|Tax
|-3,385.03
|489.69
|601.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10,196.94
|1,795.26
|1,795.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10,196.94
|1,795.26
|1,795.00
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-71.88
|12.66
|12.60
|Diluted EPS
|-71.88
|12.66
|12.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-71.88
|12.66
|12.60
|Diluted EPS
|-71.88
|12.66
|12.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited