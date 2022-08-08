HPCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,454.71 crore, up 57.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114,454.71 crore in June 2022 up 57.99% from Rs. 72,443.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10,196.94 crore in June 2022 down 668.07% from Rs. 1,795.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12,154.85 crore in June 2022 down 440.95% from Rs. 3,564.95 crore in June 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 250.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -7.92% over the last 12 months.