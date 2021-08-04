HPCL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72,443.37 crore, up 92.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72,443.37 crore in June 2021 up 92.05% from Rs. 37,720.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,795.00 crore in June 2021 down 36.21% from Rs. 2,813.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,564.95 crore in June 2021 down 27.49% from Rs. 4,916.22 crore in June 2020.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.60 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.47 in June 2020.

HPCL shares closed at 274.55 on August 03, 2021 (BSE)