HPCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 72,111.82 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72,111.82 crore in December 2018 up 25.47% from Rs. 57,474.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 247.55 crore in December 2018 down 87.3% from Rs. 1,949.69 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,356.88 crore in December 2018 down 62.65% from Rs. 3,632.83 crore in December 2017.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.79 in December 2017.

HPCL shares closed at 226.50 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.99% returns over the last 6 months and -40.99% over the last 12 months.