HPCL Q4 profit rises 28% to Rs 3,018 crore, beating estimates on operating performance

State-run oil retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on May 20 reported a 28.2 percent sequential growth in standalone profit at Rs 3,018 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, beating analysts' estimates on the back of better-than-expected operating performance.

Profit in the December 2020 quarter stood at Rs 2,345.6 crore.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by 10.1 percent sequentially to Rs 85,203.55 crore in Q4FY21, said the company in its BSE filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 41.3 percent to Rs 4,666.4 crore and margin expanded by 140 bps to 6.2 percent compared to previous quarter

Profit was expected at Rs 1,316 crore, and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 2,387 crore with margin at 2.8 percent in Q4FY21, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The standalone profit in the COVID year FY21 grew by 304.3 percent to Rs 10,663.88 crore compared to Rs 2,637.26 crore in previous year, but revenue fell 5.9 percent to Rs 2,70,326.32 crore compared to previous year.

"Average gross refining margin during the year ended March 31, 2021 was $3.86 per barrel as against $1.02 per barrel during the corresponding previous year," HPCL said.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation recommended final equity dividend of Rs 22.75 per share for the financial year 2020-2021.