MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

HPCL Q4 profit rises 28% to Rs 3,018 crore, beating estimates on operating performance

The standalone profit in the COVID year FY21 grew by 304.3 percent to Rs 10,663.88 crore compared to Rs 2,637.26 crore in previous year, but revenue fell 5.9 percent to Rs 2,70,326.32 crore compared to previous year.

Moneycontrol News
May 20, 2021 / 08:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run oil retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on May 20 reported a 28.2 percent sequential growth in standalone profit at Rs 3,018 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, beating analysts' estimates on the back of better-than-expected operating performance.

Profit in the December 2020 quarter stood at Rs 2,345.6 crore.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by 10.1 percent sequentially to Rs 85,203.55 crore in Q4FY21, said the company in its BSE filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged 41.3 percent to Rs 4,666.4 crore and margin expanded by 140 bps to 6.2 percent compared to previous quarter

Profit was expected at Rs 1,316 crore, and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 2,387 crore with margin at 2.8 percent in Q4FY21, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Close

Related stories

The standalone profit in the COVID year FY21 grew by 304.3 percent to Rs 10,663.88 crore compared to Rs 2,637.26 crore in previous year, but revenue fell 5.9 percent to Rs 2,70,326.32 crore compared to previous year.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

"Average gross refining margin during the year ended March 31, 2021 was $3.86 per barrel as against $1.02 per barrel during the corresponding previous year," HPCL said.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation recommended final equity dividend of Rs 22.75 per share for the financial year 2020-2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
first published: May 20, 2021 08:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.