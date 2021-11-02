MARKET NEWS

English
HPCL Q2 results: Standalone net profit up 7.2% at Rs 1,923.5 crore

HPCL Q2 results: The company's total income was up 12.94 percent at Rs 88,049.79 crore from Rs 77,957.51 crore in the June quarter

Moneycontrol News
November 02, 2021 / 02:56 PM IST
 
 
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has reported a 7.2 percent jump in the September quarter standalone net profit at Rs 1,923.51 crore. The state-run company has posted a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Its total income was up 12.94 percent at Rs 88,049.79 crore against Rs 77,957.51 crore, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 5.6 percent at Rs 3,012.2 crore from Rs 3,191.4 crore in the previous quarter. Its margin was down at 3.6 percent against 4.4 percent, QoQ.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 308.95, down Rs 3.05, or 0.98 percent.
Tags: #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #Results
first published: Nov 2, 2021 01:57 pm

