HPCL Q2 results: Standalone net profit up 7.2% at Rs 1,923.5 crore

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) has reported a 7.2 percent jump in the September quarter standalone net profit at Rs 1,923.51 crore. The state-run company has posted a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Its total income was up 12.94 percent at Rs 88,049.79 crore against Rs 77,957.51 crore, QoQ.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 5.6 percent at Rs 3,012.2 crore from Rs 3,191.4 crore in the previous quarter. Its margin was down at 3.6 percent against 4.4 percent, QoQ.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 308.95, down Rs 3.05, or 0.98 percent.