HPCL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore, up 23.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 108,462.49 crore in September 2022 up 23.74% from Rs. 87,654.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,475.69 crore in September 2022 down 229.02% from Rs. 1,918.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,234.53 crore in September 2022 down 135.7% from Rs. 3,457.64 crore in September 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 214.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.08% returns over the last 6 months and -31.67% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 108,101.30 114,127.07 87,654.12
Other Operating Income 361.19 375.28 --
Total Income From Operations 108,462.49 114,502.35 87,654.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31,256.16 33,689.20 12,034.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 71,222.17 88,757.88 65,218.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2,107.17 -1,071.91 -1,420.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 748.13 713.81 790.01
Depreciation 1,093.55 1,105.95 959.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,643.56 4,909.51 8,004.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,608.25 -13,602.09 2,066.70
Other Income 280.17 333.06 431.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2,328.08 -13,269.03 2,498.00
Interest 603.33 340.19 159.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,931.41 -13,609.22 2,338.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2,931.41 -13,609.22 2,338.74
Tax -711.69 -3,373.91 437.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2,219.72 -10,235.31 1,901.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2,219.72 -10,235.31 1,901.18
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -255.97 1,678.19 17.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2,475.69 -8,557.12 1,918.89
Equity Share Capital 1,418.55 1,418.55 1,418.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.46 -60.32 13.53
Diluted EPS -17.46 -60.32 13.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -17.46 -60.32 13.53
Diluted EPS -17.46 -60.32 13.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

