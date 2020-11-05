HPCL Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51,832.41 crore, down 14.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51,832.41 crore in September 2020 down 14.96% from Rs. 60,952.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,975.83 crore in September 2020 up 290.71% from Rs. 761.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,386.30 crore in September 2020 up 68.04% from Rs. 2,610.31 crore in September 2019.

HPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 19.53 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.00 in September 2019.

HPCL shares closed at 186.75 on November 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.13% returns over the last 6 months and -41.48% over the last 12 months.