HPCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97,634.75 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|97,288.11
|96,323.24
|74,605.76
|Other Operating Income
|346.64
|345.51
|298.88
|Total Income From Operations
|97,634.75
|96,668.75
|74,904.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26,312.23
|20,466.75
|13,963.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|66,547.00
|69,886.78
|54,848.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,687.68
|314.98
|-3,630.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|750.90
|632.43
|444.07
|Depreciation
|1,079.40
|1,034.64
|964.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,540.13
|3,515.71
|4,543.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,092.77
|817.46
|3,771.99
|Other Income
|1,183.35
|477.75
|489.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,276.12
|1,295.21
|4,261.98
|Interest
|334.78
|244.03
|224.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,941.34
|1,051.18
|4,037.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,941.34
|1,051.18
|4,037.41
|Tax
|484.77
|276.42
|1,009.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,456.57
|774.76
|3,028.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,456.57
|774.76
|3,028.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|561.88
|578.23
|32.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,018.45
|1,352.99
|3,060.70
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,452.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.23
|9.54
|20.71
|Diluted EPS
|14.23
|9.54
|20.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.23
|9.54
|20.71
|Diluted EPS
|14.23
|9.54
|20.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited