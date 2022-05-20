 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HPCL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97,634.75 crore, up 30.35% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 97,634.75 crore in March 2022 up 30.35% from Rs. 74,904.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,018.45 crore in March 2022 down 34.05% from Rs. 3,060.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,355.52 crore in March 2022 down 35.8% from Rs. 5,226.68 crore in March 2021.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 20.71 in March 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 239.00 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.59% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97,288.11 96,323.24 74,605.76
Other Operating Income 346.64 345.51 298.88
Total Income From Operations 97,634.75 96,668.75 74,904.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26,312.23 20,466.75 13,963.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 66,547.00 69,886.78 54,848.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,687.68 314.98 -3,630.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 750.90 632.43 444.07
Depreciation 1,079.40 1,034.64 964.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,540.13 3,515.71 4,543.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,092.77 817.46 3,771.99
Other Income 1,183.35 477.75 489.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,276.12 1,295.21 4,261.98
Interest 334.78 244.03 224.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,941.34 1,051.18 4,037.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,941.34 1,051.18 4,037.41
Tax 484.77 276.42 1,009.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,456.57 774.76 3,028.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,456.57 774.76 3,028.36
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 561.88 578.23 32.34
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,018.45 1,352.99 3,060.70
Equity Share Capital 1,418.55 1,418.55 1,452.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.23 9.54 20.71
Diluted EPS 14.23 9.54 20.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.23 9.54 20.71
Diluted EPS 14.23 9.54 20.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
