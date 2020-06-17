HPCL Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 66,254.69 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66,254.69 crore in March 2020 down 2.6% from Rs. 68,023.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.63 crore in March 2020 down 100.83% from Rs. 3,340.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.26 crore in March 2020 down 98.6% from Rs. 5,746.15 crore in March 2019.

HPCL shares closed at 209.80 on June 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.36% returns over the last 6 months and -28.77% over the last 12 months.