HPCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,502.35 crore, up 57.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114,502.35 crore in June 2022 up 57.95% from Rs. 72,491.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8,557.12 crore in June 2022 down 527.02% from Rs. 2,003.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12,163.08 crore in June 2022 down 443.57% from Rs. 3,540.24 crore in June 2021.

HPCL shares closed at 250.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -7.92% over the last 12 months.