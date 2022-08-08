HPCL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114,502.35 crore, up 57.95% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 114,502.35 crore in June 2022 up 57.95% from Rs. 72,491.49 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8,557.12 crore in June 2022 down 527.02% from Rs. 2,003.90 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12,163.08 crore in June 2022 down 443.57% from Rs. 3,540.24 crore in June 2021.
HPCL shares closed at 250.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.81% returns over the last 6 months and -7.92% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|114,127.07
|97,288.11
|72,214.44
|Other Operating Income
|375.28
|346.64
|277.05
|Total Income From Operations
|114,502.35
|97,634.75
|72,491.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33,689.20
|26,312.23
|9,485.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|88,757.88
|66,547.00
|52,805.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,071.91
|-2,687.68
|3,167.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|713.81
|750.90
|844.01
|Depreciation
|1,105.95
|1,079.40
|926.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,909.51
|4,540.13
|2,995.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13,602.09
|1,092.77
|2,267.04
|Other Income
|333.06
|1,183.35
|346.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13,269.03
|2,276.12
|2,613.56
|Interest
|340.19
|334.78
|259.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13,609.22
|1,941.34
|2,354.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13,609.22
|1,941.34
|2,354.31
|Tax
|-3,373.91
|484.77
|650.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10,235.31
|1,456.57
|1,703.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10,235.31
|1,456.57
|1,703.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1,678.19
|561.88
|300.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8,557.12
|2,018.45
|2,003.90
|Equity Share Capital
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|1,418.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-60.32
|14.23
|14.06
|Diluted EPS
|-60.32
|14.23
|14.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-60.32
|14.23
|14.06
|Diluted EPS
|-60.32
|14.23
|14.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited