HPCL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 72,491.49 crore, up 91.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72,491.49 crore in June 2021 up 91.87% from Rs. 37,782.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,003.90 crore in June 2021 down 11.04% from Rs. 2,252.65 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,540.24 crore in June 2021 down 27.67% from Rs. 4,894.71 crore in June 2020.

HPCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.78 in June 2020.

HPCL shares closed at 274.65 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.62% returns over the last 6 months and 27.74% over the last 12 months.