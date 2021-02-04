MARKET NEWS

HPCL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68,729.38 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

February 04, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 68,729.38 crore in December 2020 down 2.95% from Rs. 70,819.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,373.71 crore in December 2020 up 131.08% from Rs. 1,027.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,139.40 crore in December 2020 up 72.34% from Rs. 2,401.94 crore in December 2019.

HPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.74 in December 2019.

HPCL shares closed at 225.20 on February 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given 3.28% returns over the last 6 months and 0.81% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations68,429.5251,570.1070,518.09
Other Operating Income299.86262.31301.73
Total Income From Operations68,729.3851,832.4170,819.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10,100.8610,350.7514,749.51
Purchase of Traded Goods54,045.8536,068.4847,780.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,895.45-2,261.232,130.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost892.171,012.73772.76
Depreciation894.37883.29880.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,288.683,053.603,369.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,402.902,724.791,135.79
Other Income842.13778.22385.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,245.033,503.011,521.10
Interest132.30272.43266.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,112.733,230.581,254.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3,112.733,230.581,254.49
Tax795.88862.12393.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,316.852,368.46861.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,316.852,368.46861.27
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates56.86607.37165.96
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,373.712,975.831,027.23
Equity Share Capital1,498.631,523.821,523.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.6319.536.74
Diluted EPS15.6319.536.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.6319.536.74
Diluted EPS15.6319.536.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation #HPCL #Refineries #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 03:21 pm

