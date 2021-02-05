HPCL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68,729.38 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68,729.38 crore in December 2020 down 2.95% from Rs. 70,819.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,373.71 crore in December 2020 up 131.08% from Rs. 1,027.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,139.40 crore in December 2020 up 72.34% from Rs. 2,401.94 crore in December 2019.

HPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.74 in December 2019.

HPCL shares closed at 229.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.79% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.