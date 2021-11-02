HP Cotton Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.51 crore, up 35.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.51 crore in September 2021 up 35.34% from Rs. 24.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.72 crore in September 2021 up 433.33% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in September 2021 up 125.35% from Rs. 2.17 crore in September 2020.

HP Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 7.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2020.

HP Cotton shares closed at 105.50 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 141.97% returns over the last 6 months and 291.47% over the last 12 months.