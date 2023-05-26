English
    HP Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 37.67% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Cotton Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in March 2023 down 37.67% from Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2023 down 1467.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 151.41% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

    HP Cotton shares closed at 101.45 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -23.06% over the last 12 months.

    HP Cotton Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.9726.0132.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.9726.0132.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.899.0618.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.0510.51-4.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.116.207.84
    Depreciation0.921.260.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.747.578.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.64-8.590.62
    Other Income0.440.261.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.20-8.331.67
    Interest1.811.520.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.01-9.850.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.01-9.850.68
    Tax-0.180.730.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.83-10.580.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.83-10.580.28
    Equity Share Capital3.923.873.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.87-27.380.74
    Diluted EPS-9.87-27.380.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.87-27.380.74
    Diluted EPS-9.87-27.380.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

