HP Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 37.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in March 2023 down 37.67% from Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2023 down 1467.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 151.41% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

HP Cotton shares closed at 101.45 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -23.06% over the last 12 months.