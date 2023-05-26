HP Cotton Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore, down 37.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Cotton Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.97 crore in March 2023 down 37.67% from Rs. 32.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2023 down 1467.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 151.41% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.
HP Cotton shares closed at 101.45 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -23.06% over the last 12 months.
|HP Cotton Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.97
|26.01
|32.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.97
|26.01
|32.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.89
|9.06
|18.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.05
|10.51
|-4.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.11
|6.20
|7.84
|Depreciation
|0.92
|1.26
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.74
|7.57
|8.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-8.59
|0.62
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.26
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.20
|-8.33
|1.67
|Interest
|1.81
|1.52
|0.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.01
|-9.85
|0.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.01
|-9.85
|0.68
|Tax
|-0.18
|0.73
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.83
|-10.58
|0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.83
|-10.58
|0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|3.92
|3.87
|3.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.87
|-27.38
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-9.87
|-27.38
|0.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.87
|-27.38
|0.74
|Diluted EPS
|-9.87
|-27.38
|0.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited