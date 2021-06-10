HP Cotton Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore, up 28.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.09 crore in March 2021 up 28.15% from Rs. 24.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2021 up 12.36% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in March 2021 up 29.46% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020.

HP Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 2.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.34 in March 2020.

HP Cotton shares closed at 86.80 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 225.09% returns over the last 6 months and 394.59% over the last 12 months.