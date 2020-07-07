HP Cotton Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore, down 17.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.26 crore in March 2020 down 17.62% from Rs. 29.45 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020 up 117.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020 up 19.44% from Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019.

HP Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2019.

HP Cotton shares closed at 17.20 on July 06, 2020 (BSE) and has given -39.65% returns over the last 6 months and -36.06% over the last 12 months.