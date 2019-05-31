HP Cotton Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore, down 5.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.45 crore in March 2019 down 5.28% from Rs. 31.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019 down 86.94% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.16 crore in March 2019 up 32.52% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2018.

HP Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.25 in March 2018.

HP Cotton shares closed at 31.05 on May 29, 2019 (BSE)