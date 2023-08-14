HP Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, up 32.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in June 2023 up 32.78% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 34.75% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 11500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

HP Cotton shares closed at 94.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.61% over the last 12 months.