    HP Cotton Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, up 32.78% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Cotton Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in June 2023 up 32.78% from Rs. 19.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2023 up 34.75% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 11500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    HP Cotton shares closed at 94.48 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.72% returns over the last 6 months and -14.61% over the last 12 months.

    HP Cotton Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.2919.9719.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.2919.9719.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.578.8913.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.73-1.05-5.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.825.115.96
    Depreciation0.890.920.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.368.746.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-2.64-1.76
    Other Income0.350.440.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-2.20-0.88
    Interest1.461.810.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.19-4.01-1.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.19-4.01-1.84
    Tax-0.27-0.18-0.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.92-3.83-1.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.92-3.83-1.41
    Equity Share Capital3.923.923.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.36-9.87-3.64
    Diluted EPS-2.36-9.87-3.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.36-9.87-3.64
    Diluted EPS-2.36-9.87-3.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

