HP Cotton Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.93 crore, up 77.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.93 crore in June 2021 up 77.86% from Rs. 17.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.93 crore in June 2021 up 221.98% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2021 up 110.93% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2020.

HP Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.39 in June 2020.

HP Cotton shares closed at 96.85 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 185.69% returns over the last 6 months and 476.49% over the last 12 months.