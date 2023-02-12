HP Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 down 27.16% from Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 down 1053.15% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.