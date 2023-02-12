HP Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Cotton Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 down 27.16% from Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 down 1053.15% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.
HP Cotton shares closed at 97.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -35.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|HP Cotton Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.01
|18.20
|35.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.01
|18.20
|35.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.06
|12.51
|16.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.51
|-5.20
|-1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.20
|5.36
|8.68
|Depreciation
|1.26
|0.90
|0.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.57
|7.15
|9.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.59
|-2.52
|2.02
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.50
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.33
|-2.02
|2.32
|Interest
|1.52
|1.06
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.85
|-3.08
|1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.85
|-3.08
|1.52
|Tax
|0.73
|-0.85
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.58
|-2.23
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.58
|-2.23
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.87
|3.87
|3.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.38
|-5.77
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-27.38
|-5.77
|2.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-27.38
|-5.77
|2.92
|Diluted EPS
|-27.38
|-5.77
|2.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited