HP Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Cotton Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 down 27.16% from Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 down 1053.15% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

HP Cotton Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.01 18.20 35.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.01 18.20 35.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.06 12.51 16.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.51 -5.20 -1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.20 5.36 8.68
Depreciation 1.26 0.90 0.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.57 7.15 9.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.59 -2.52 2.02
Other Income 0.26 0.50 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.33 -2.02 2.32
Interest 1.52 1.06 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.85 -3.08 1.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.85 -3.08 1.52
Tax 0.73 -0.85 0.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.58 -2.23 1.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.58 -2.23 1.11
Equity Share Capital 3.87 3.87 3.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.38 -5.77 2.92
Diluted EPS -27.38 -5.77 2.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -27.38 -5.77 2.92
Diluted EPS -27.38 -5.77 2.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited