    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HP Cotton Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore, down 27.16% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Cotton Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.01 crore in December 2022 down 27.16% from Rs. 35.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.58 crore in December 2022 down 1053.15% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.07 crore in December 2022 down 330.29% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021.

    HP Cotton Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.0118.2035.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.0118.2035.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.0612.5116.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.51-5.20-1.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.205.368.68
    Depreciation1.260.900.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.577.159.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.59-2.522.02
    Other Income0.260.500.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.33-2.022.32
    Interest1.521.060.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.85-3.081.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.85-3.081.52
    Tax0.73-0.850.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.58-2.231.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.58-2.231.11
    Equity Share Capital3.873.873.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-27.38-5.772.92
    Diluted EPS-27.38-5.772.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-27.38-5.772.92
    Diluted EPS-27.38-5.772.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited