HP Cotton Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore, up 53.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.71 crore in December 2021 up 53.06% from Rs. 23.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021 down 5.13% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2021 up 13.7% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2020.

HP Cotton EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2020.

HP Cotton shares closed at 182.45 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 88.38% returns over the last 6 months and 440.59% over the last 12 months.