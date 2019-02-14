HP Cotton Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore, down 12.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.64 crore in December 2018 down 12.25% from Rs. 28.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2018 up 773.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2018 up 104.58% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2017.

HP Cotton EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2017.

HP Cotton shares closed at 37.25 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.85% returns over the last 6 months and -1.97% over the last 12 months.