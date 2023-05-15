English
    HP Adhesives Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.86 crore, up 14.76% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.86 crore in March 2023 up 14.76% from Rs. 50.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2023 up 459.37% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 225.21% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

    HP Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

    HP Adhesives shares closed at 404.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 16.16% over the last 12 months.

    HP Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.8655.1750.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.8655.1750.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.7324.5432.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.323.967.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.4710.23-1.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.145.435.33
    Depreciation0.880.810.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.125.324.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.154.891.24
    Other Income0.590.400.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.735.291.65
    Interest0.430.600.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.314.691.03
    Exceptional Items-0.03-0.70--
    P/L Before Tax6.273.981.03
    Tax2.400.880.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.873.100.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.873.100.69
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.690.38
    Diluted EPS2.111.690.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.111.690.38
    Diluted EPS2.111.690.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:52 am