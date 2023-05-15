HP Adhesives Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.86 crore, up 14.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.86 crore in March 2023 up 14.76% from Rs. 50.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2023 up 459.37% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 225.21% from Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2022.

HP Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

HP Adhesives shares closed at 404.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.38% returns over the last 6 months and 16.16% over the last 12 months.