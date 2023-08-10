HP Adhesives Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59.32 crore, down 3.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.32 crore in June 2023 down 3.76% from Rs. 61.64 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in June 2023 up 229.14% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.12 crore in June 2023 up 122.5% from Rs. 3.20 crore in June 2022.

HP Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

HP Adhesives shares closed at 502.30 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.89% returns over the last 6 months and 26.30% over the last 12 months.