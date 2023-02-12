HP Adhesives Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.17 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.17 crore in December 2022 up 26.35% from Rs. 43.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 44.47% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2022 up 37.08% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2021.