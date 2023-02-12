English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HP Adhesives Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.17 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HP Adhesives are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.17 crore in December 2022 up 26.35% from Rs. 43.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 44.47% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2022 up 37.08% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2021.

    HP Adhesives
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.1758.3243.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.1758.3243.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.5438.2633.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.965.84--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.23-1.15-3.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.435.394.26
    Depreciation0.810.780.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.325.754.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.893.453.50
    Other Income0.400.810.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.294.263.71
    Interest0.600.710.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.693.552.91
    Exceptional Items-0.70-0.64--
    P/L Before Tax3.982.912.91
    Tax0.880.400.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.102.512.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.102.512.15
    Equity Share Capital18.3718.3718.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.371.17
    Diluted EPS1.691.371.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.371.17
    Diluted EPS1.691.371.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited