HP Adhesives Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.17 crore, up 26.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.17 crore in December 2022 up 26.35% from Rs. 43.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2022 up 44.47% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2022 up 37.08% from Rs. 4.45 crore in December 2021.

HP Adhesives EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

HP Adhesives shares closed at 341.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.02% returns over the last 6 months and -14.50% over the last 12 months.